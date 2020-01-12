Football
Why West Ham United should avoid Marouane Fellaini move

By

Bengaluru, January 12: West Ham United recently made a managerial change at the club which saw Manuel Pellegrini lose his job as the Hammers brought back David Moyes at the helm.

The Scotsman was the manager of the East London club for a brief spell before Pellegrini took charge from him. He did an excellent job at the club that time as well but was not offered a new deal as they wanted Manuel Pellegrini to take the club forward. And that didn't work out for the Hammers as they have once again brought in Moyes.

And with the January transfer window currently open, Moyes is looking to strengthen his side and if reports in England are to be believed, the Scotsman wants to sign Marouane Fellaini for the third time at a third different club.

The duo worked together at Everton for a long time and the big Belgian also followed Moyes to Manchester United. Even though Moyes did not last long at Old Trafford, Fellaini had a six-year long tenure at the Theater of Dreams.

Fellaini has been playing in the Chinese Super-League since February last year and has been pretty impressive for Shandong Luneng Taishan finding the back of the net eight times in 22 games. However, the Chinese FA are introducing a salary cap which means the 32-year-old would have to take a 75 per cent pay cut if he wants to remain in China.

The new wage structure in China has sparked a lot of interest in all top players playing in the league including the likes of Oscar and Hulk. Fellaini, meanwhile, has been linked with the Hammers but the London side should avoid this deal.

Fellaini's wage would be far too high especially now that he is returning from China and he is not worth it right now. Instead, the club should look at long-term options.

The Hammers have apparently agreed a deal in principle to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan without an option to buy. They have also been linked with a move for 21-year-old Genk midfielder Sander Berge who is one of the biggest talents of his age.

The Norwegian has attracted interest from Liverpool as well but the Reds are not able to offer him first-team football and West Ham should capitalize on that rather than bringing in a stop gap solution like Fellaini.

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
