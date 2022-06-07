Will Christian Eriksen be a good addition to Manchester United?

Kolkata, June 7: Christian Eriksen has emerged as a man in demand ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Danish playmaker will be available on a free transfer at the end of June as his contract with Brentford expires.
The Dane has gone through a lot over the last 12 months but has shown plenty of determination to come back.
Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in the Euros last year and it was only thanks to the quick actions of his team-mates and the paramedics that his life was saved.
He eventually was fitted with an implantable cardiovascular defibrillator (ICD) which is not permissible in Serie A. Inter Milan had to terminate his deal which led Eriksen to sign for Brentford in January on a six-month deal.
Many questioned whether Eriksen would be able to rediscover his best after such a massive tragedy but he has silence his doubters with an incredible spell for Thomas Frank's side.
Eriksen played a total of 11 Premier League games during the second half of the season for the Bees having scored once and provided four assists in the process. Brentford won seven of the 11 games in which Erisken played and that shows that the former Ajax playmaker still remains the player he used to be.
Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Eriksen on a free transfer but face competition from the likes of Everton and Eriksen's former club Tottenham Hotspur. On a free transfer, Eriksen would be a smart addition to Erik ten Hag's squad that is desperately craving for quality in the middle of the park.
With Paul Pogba set to depart, the Red Devils are both short of options as well as depth in midfield. Eriksen has everything to take the Red Devils midfield to the next level. The Dane boasts plenty of creativity and also has immense experience at the highest level. He is also capable of playing as either a number eight or a number ten. Erik ten Hag is reportedly a massive admirer of the former Spurs midfielder and it could be a good deal for all parties.