Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women's Euro 2022: Geyoro hat-trick leads France demolition of Italy, Belgium draw with Iceland

By Andrew Steel

London, July 11: Grace Geyoro's stunning first-half hat-trick helped France throw down a Women's Euro 2022 gauntlet in a 5-1 rout of Italy in Rotherham.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Geyoro, winning her 50th cap, became the first player in tournament history to score three times before half-time, with Les Bleues' five goals heading into the interval also a record.

In an explosive performance that only solidifies their credentials as one of the pre-tournament favourites, France extended their winning run to 15 games across all competitions to go top of Group D after the first round of fixtures.

Geyoro's opener in the ninth minute set the tone for a superb first half at New York Stadium, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto doubling the lead three minutes later, before Delphine Cascarino sparked a madcap stretch before the interval that saw her team-mate grab her second and then third.

Matters looked to have gone from bad to worse for Italy after captain Sara Gama was shown a red card in the 66th minute for a high, mistimed tackle on Geyoro, but the VAR recommended a pitchside review, which controversially saw the decision downgraded to a booking.

That kept a full contingent of players on to help seize a late consolation goal through substitute Martina Piemonte, but Milena Bertolini's side now face a serious test of their character to see how they respond to such an emphatic drubbing.

Next, they play Iceland, who drew 1-1 with Belgium in Manchester as Justine Vanhaevermaet converted a spot-kick and Berglind Thorvaldsdottir missed one.

Thorvaldsdottir did get on the scoresheet five minutes after half-time, having earlier seen a tame penalty saved by Nicky Evrard, but Vanhaevermaet struck from 12 yards to secure a share of the spoils for the Red Flames.

Comments

MORE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2022
FIFA WORLD CUP
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments