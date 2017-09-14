Yaya Toure's Manchester City future in jeopardy

Bengaluru, September 14: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has thrown Yaya Toure’s future into serious jeopardy as the Ivorian midfielder continues to struggle to impress the former Barcelona gaffer.
Toure has found himself frozen out of Guardiola’s plans yet again after a similar situation occurred this time last season.
The heavyweight midfielder was able to work his way back into the City set-up during the Christmas period last season and played a key role in the remaining part of City’s 2016/17 campaign but once again finds himself much away from the first-team fold.
Report from The Daily Star claims the Spanish manager has serious concerns with the Ivorian as his legs are no longer what they were and the towering midfielder no longer has the tenacity to compete at the highest level.
The Manchester City star has proved to be difficult to deal with in recent seasons with his agent Dimitry Seluk often reported to be agitating the club with his outspoken nature.
Despite a successful first few seasons since arriving in Manchester for £25million, Toure could be running down his final few months in a blue shirt.
Manchester City travel to Holland tonight to face newly crowned Dutch champions Feyenoord in their opening Champions League fixture but as expected, Toure is unlikely to be a part of the side.
"It's a sporting decision," Guardiola said, as quoted by ESPN.
"He was so important last season – six players finished their contracts, and he was the only one who stayed because he's a special player.
"But the decision is he didn't play the last game, and today he is not in the squad, and he knows the reason why."
Guardiola was then asked whether or not the Ivorian will feature in the first team any time soon.
"Hopefully – it depends on the player," he added.
"I'm always happy, but, of course, I demand as much as possible. I want more – not just from Yaya, I want more from everyone."