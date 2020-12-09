Yearender: Top five central midfielders in the Premier League in 2020

Bengaluru, December 9: 2020 has been a year to forget as the whole world witnessed one of its biggest crisis with the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic put the complete globe to a standstill and sports was not an exception. However, after a few months' pause, football made its comeback and the 2019-20 season was eventually completed.
The 2020-21 season is also on full swing now and as we approach the final few days left of the year, let us take a look at five of the best performers in the Premier League in the middle of the park throughout this calendar year.
5. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Spurs
Spurs have been phenomenal so far in the 2020-21 season and while the duo of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son are getting all the plaudits, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cannot be understated. The 25-year-old Danish international was signed by Jose Mourinho at Spurs this summer for a fee of just £15 million and it already looks like a bargain.
The midfield dynamo, who was formerly in the books of Bayern Munich, was excellent for Southampton last season as well and has carried his form to north London providing Spurs with the much-needed solidity in midfield that they were lacking.
4. Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
Liverpool have such a star-studded squad with so much quality in every department, some of their most reliable players often do not get the appreciation they deserve and such has been the case with Georginio Wijnaldum as well.
The Dutchman has been absolutely relentless for the Reds not only this season but since he was signed by Jurgen Klopp. With the squad so much depleted by injuries this season, Wijnaldum's contribution to the team is finally getting the due credit. With his contract set to expire this summer, Jurgen Klopp has a monumental task to do in case the 30-year-old decides to not renew.
3. Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
Not many footballers had as many doubters as Jordan Henderson and the Liverpool skipper has certainly proved each one of them wrong. While the Reds have a great squad overall, it is Henderson whose leadership has been pivotal for them in achieving the success they have done over the past couple of years. Henderson has been absolutely world-class in the middle of the park and his all-round game deserves every bit of praise. It is truly remarkable how much Henderson has improved over the years and the best thing about him is he is still so much grounded and down to earth.
2. Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
It is extremely difficult to separate the top two players in this list and as per us, Bruno Fernandes has to settle for the second place. Since he made his move to Manchester United from Sporting in the summer, the 26-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Premier League. He has 22 goals and 14 assists for the Red Devils in just 38 games following his move in January and it is hard to find out another player who has been so much important for his side. It's a shame however that his excellent showings are let down by his teammates more often than not.
1. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne takes the top spot in this list and there is not much argument over the Belgian being the best midfielder in the world at the moment as well. The 29-year-old had a record-breaking season in the Premier League last time out as he touched Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a season and he has started this season from where he left off last time out. The Belgian superstar has already notched six assists in nine Premier League games this campaign and could break the record this season if he manages to stay fit throughout the season.