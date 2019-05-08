Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

You'll never walk alone! – Warriors coach Kerr celebrates Liverpool comeback

By Opta
Liverpool

Los Angeles, May 8: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrated Liverpool's memorable Champions League semi-final comeback.

Liverpool reached back-to-back Champions League finals thanks to Tuesday's sensational 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield.

Barca carried a 3-0 lead into the second leg but braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sent Liverpool through to the June 1 decider in Madrid.

Liverpool's triumph caught the attention of Kerr, who is seeking a third successive NBA championship with the Warriors.

Amid the celebrations, Kerr wrote via Twitter: "YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!"

Liverpool will face either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final next month.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tied at 2-2 with the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 4 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue