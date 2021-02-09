Zidane plays down rumours of him getting the sack

Chennai, February 9: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has come under fire over the past few weeks after the club's poor form since the start of the year where they have won three times and lost as many games in addition to a draw.
The French boss played down rumours of him being sacked and has said that he has no qualms whatsover regarding his future.
However, he dropped a bombshell when he said that he felt unsure about seeing out his current contract at the club that expires at the end of next season.
Zidane declared prior to last weekend's La Liga meeting with Huesca that he would not throw in the towel after seeing his team beat Deportivo Alaves and lose at home to Levante in his absence due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Prior to that, Los Blancos lost in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals to Athletic Bilbao and suffered a humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of third-tier Alcoyano.
Although Real came from behind to beat Huesca 2-1 to record their second win in six games, Zidane still faced questions about his future ahead of a clash with Getafe.
Zidane lost his cool in his pre-match press conference before their trip to Huesca and demanded some respect from the media to him and his players and insisted that his team was still in the race for the La Liga title despite them being 10 points off the top of the table.
“What makes me laugh is you ask me why I might be annoyed (at questions over his future). I don’t deserve to be treated like that by the press. We won La Liga last season and I’d hope for a bit of respect.
"We've earned the right to fight for La Liga this season, at least give us the season. Next season, there’ll need to be changes, but this year let us, the team who won the league last season, fight for it this year, too. It wasn’t 10 years ago, it was last season. Just show us a little bit of respect for what we've achieved. You (the press) say a lot. Why don’t you tell me on my face that you want me out of the club, not just behind my back," said an angry Zidane.