Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ibrahimovic future to be decided at the end of the season, say AC Milan

By Guy Atkinson
AC Milan director Frederic Massara says the club and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sit down at the end of the season to discuss his future
AC Milan director Frederic Massara says the club and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sit down at the end of the season to discuss his future

Milan, June 23: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future will not be decided until the end of the season, according to AC Milan's director of football Frederic Massara.

Ibrahimovic, who signed on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January, has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions since returning to Milan for a second spell.

He sustained a calf injury in training last month but is expected to recover in time to play some part in the Rossoneri's run-in.

The 38-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the campaign, with Massara revealing no decision has been made on whether he will remain at San Siro for another year.

"Ibrahimovic is a champion," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The team improved a great deal with his arrival but, come the end of the season, we need to sit down and discuss the situation, including his own state of mind.

"He wanted to help Milan during a difficult time for the club. It goes without saying that any team is improved by having Ibrahimovic in it as he is a phenomenal player."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Juventus bounces back in style
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue