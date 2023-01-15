Belgium player says India hosting Hockey World Cup "Power of Money" and "Unfair"

The Hockey World Cup 2023 is currently taking place in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. Since 2010, this is the third time the tournament is being hosted by India.

And the Belgian is quite bemused by that and has called it "unfair to sporting fairness".

Speaking with Belgian newspaper La Libre, he expressed his grievance when he was asked about FIH agreeing to host three of the last four World Cups in India.

"The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They must be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event," Strydonck said.

"But India is the only country that can fill stadiums with 20,000 seats every day. The atmosphere is guaranteed. In addition, it is the only nation that can count on global sponsors like Hero or Odisha. The choice makes sense financially, but unfair to sporting fairness. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 years. However, the media coverage of hockey remains too limited here [in Belgium]," he added.

He also believes Belgium are the biggest favourites to lift the World Cup. He picked Belgium, Australia, Netherlands, Germany and India are five serious candidates who can go all the way to win the trophy, but has given his country the extra step ahead.

"The Belgians will field a super-stable, super-experienced and super-talented core. The Belgians are the biggest favourites," he continued.

The 34-year-old also added that India's home conditions mean the support from the stands will give the host nation an extra edge.

"As for India, it remains a delicate adversary to face on its land. I place the Indians just after the Australians. They are galvanized by the noise coming from the stands. They are always running in all directions," Van Strydonck concluded.