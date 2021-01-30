Good response for Hockey India coaching course

Some of the big names of Indian hockey, who brought laurels to the country at the international level including AB Subbaiah (Arjuna Awardee), Sabu Varkey (Olympian), Davinder Kumar (1998 Senior World Cup), Virender Singh (1997 Junior World Cup Silver Medalist), Dipika Murty (2006 World Cup) and Deepika (Arjuna Awardee, Olympian) are part of the programme, which will run till February 1.

After the conclusion of the course in the national capital, another batch will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6.

The Hockey India is planning to conduct more such courses in the coming months to encourage the aspiring coaches.

Subbaiah shared his thoughts, "This is a very good program. I recommend all the young aspiring coaches of India, who want to pick up coaching seriously, to undergo this course. This is where one can learn all the modern techniques from the very experienced national coaches as well as former players, who've undergone FIH level coaching courses."

Since the launch of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme, which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process.

(Source: Hockey India)