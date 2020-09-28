Hockey India conducts online 'Basic' Coaching course for improving the standard of coaching in India

The Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online) delves into the objectives of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, introduction to the origins and history of hockey, rules of the game, various playing formats, field specifications, coaching equipment, training equipment, playing equipment, qualities of a coach, preparation for a training session and the conduction of a training session.

The Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online) has seen the high number of participants from the North-Eastern State Member Units which include Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Nagaland, Hockey Mizoram and Assam Hockey.

A candidate from Hockey Arunachal Duyu Modi thanked Hockey India for the opportunity to attend the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online).

"The Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course was really good. I learned a lot. I would like to thank Hockey India for giving me this opportunity," said Modi.

Ramthrnghaka Israela from Hockey Mizoram said that the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online) has encouraged him to go further.

"I have learned so many things through the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online) such as the qualities required to become a good coach, how to communicate with team members and the kind of relationship needed between the players and coach. This course has given me ideas, knowledge and confidence. It has encouraged me to go further. I am very grateful to Hockey India for giving me this opportunity to take part in this course," said Israela.

Michael Kirha (Hockey Nagaland) expressed that the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online) gave the candidates an opportunity to learn from different coaches.

"I gained a lot of knowledge regarding the grassroots level of hockey in India through the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online). This course gave us an opportunity to share and learn from different coaches," said Kirha.

Sanjeev Ray (Assam Hockey) said that after attending the course he is inspired to develop hockey at the grassroots level in Assam.

"After having the opportunity to attend the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online), I will try my best to develop hockey at the grassroots level in Assam for the betterment of our state and country," said Ray.

Speaking on the conduction of the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online), Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said, "Knowledge is the key to learning anything and we are extremely delighted with the way the candidates from various Member Units have put their hand up to attain knowledge about coaching through the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching course (Online) in order to better themselves and grow the sport of hockey in India. I wish them all the best for the rest of the course and further along the coaching pathway."

Source: HI