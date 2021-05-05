Hockey India mourns the death of former Indian Junior Men's Camper Sanjib Barla

Barla, who was part of the Indian Junior Men's Camp in 2009, played for Odisha in various domestic hockey competitions. The 34-year-old also worked for Western Railways in Mumbai.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Sanjib's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Sanjib was an integral part of the hockey circuit in Odisha and he will be deeply missed by all of us. We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Sanjib's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this terrible time."

India was hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections in early April, prompting states and cities to restrict public movements and impose lockdowns.

India added 382,315 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 2.06 crore, while death rose by a record 3,780 to 226,188, health ministry data showed.