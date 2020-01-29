English
Hockey: Indian women go down fighting to hosts New Zealand

By
India lost 0-1 to New Zealand.
India lost 0-1 to New Zealand. Credit: Twitter

Auckland, January 29: A spirited Indian Women's Hockey Team went down fighting to hosts New Zealand here on Wednesday. India lost the match 0-1.

Earlier in the Tour, India had registered a 4-0 win in their first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 1-2 in the following match.

Though India were quick to get off the blocks on an attacking mode, winning a PC in the second minute of play the chance to convert a goal and put New Zealand on the back foot was missed. In the following minutes New Zealand created two PCs but India's defence was rock solid to deny them a goal.

"Today we tried a few things on the defensive side and that allowed New Zealand to come in our circle and create opportunities but it's better to practice these variations now in the matches as this Tour is more about our preparations for the Olympic Games and see how we can be better," Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the match.

In the second quarter, Indian strikers did well to create a PC but the hosts denied India a goal through good defence. Both teams were on par in the second quarter with tactical play that kept each other from creating potential shots on goal. "Our game is improving every match and today was again better than the previous match. At this moment, results are not important but the process is and we are working on some new tactics that will help us in the long run," added Marijne.

After ending the first half with the scoreboard reading 0-0 stalemate, New Zealand began the third quarter on a positive note with Hope Ralph converting a field goal in the 37th minute. In the last quarter though both teams traded PCs with New Zealand earning two PCs and India creating one, neither found success ending the match with the scoreboard reading 0-1 in favour of New Zealand.

India will next take on Great Britain on February 4.

Source: Hockey India

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
