Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands, New Zealand make winning start in Pool C

Three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 3-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 to get the points on the board.

New Zealand overcome debutant Chile 3-1:

In the opening match of the day, Sam Hiha (11th, 18th minutes) scored a brace in the opening two quarters, while Sam Lane opened the account for the Black Sticks with another field strike in the ninth minute. Chile's lone goal came from the stick of Ignacio Contardo in the 49th minute. Chile, the debutants of the Hockey World Cup, did well in patches but couldn't avoid a defeat.

Netherlands thump Malaysia 3-0:

In the other match of Pool C, Thijs van Dam scored a field goal in the 19th minute to hand Netherlands the lead before Jip Janssen converted a penalty stroke four minutes later.

Teun Beins (46th) made it 3-0 for the Netherlands by converting a penalty corner a minute into the fourth and final quarter. The Netherlands are three-time World Champions, winning the Hockey World Cup titles in 1973, 1990 and 1998.

Dutch go Top of Pool C:

The Netherlands go top of the Pool C courtesy of a better goal difference. Both the Netherlands and New Zealand have three points to their names, while Malaysia and Chile are yet to open their account.

Next Match:

It will be a battle of the table-toppers on Monday in the next round of Pool C fixtures. Netherlands take on New Zealand next while Malaysia will be up against Chile the very same day later.