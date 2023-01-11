Hockey World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Blackswan music group headline glittering Opening Ceremony

Government officials in attendance

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram and Hockey India chairman Dilip Tirkey were present at the glittering ceremony.

Ikram, in his address, complimented Odisha for hosting the mega event twice consecutively, the last one being in 2018, and called the state the "Land of Hockey".

Thakur thanked the Odisha government for successfully hosting the event in grandeur and said the enthusiasm of the people of India and the state showed their love for the game.

Patnaik said Odisha has long been known for its hospitality and hoped every visitor takes back good memories of their stay in the state. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for supporting Odisha in hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup twice consecutively.

Cultural programmes

The hour-long opening ceremony was preceded and succeeded by colourful cultural programmes that mesmerised the packed audience. While the foreign spectators got a glimpse of the rich and varied Indian culture.

The celebration began with a stunning tribal dance art of the state, which was a fusion of at least six local dance forms choreographed by eminent dance guru Aruna Mohanty.

Local singers and dancers entertain fans

Odia singers Sniti Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, Lisa Mishra and a host of other performers, including actor-couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu enthralled the audience. Sabyasachi and Archana - who are the power couple of the Odia film industry - performed on the stage.

Hundreds of singers from Bollywood and local artists sang the Hockey World Cup theme song that was composed by music director Pritam, who also performed on the stage along with some other singers.

International artists

BLACKSWAN, a global girl music group, also performed at the opening ceremony to add international flavour to the event. Fans grooved to their international numbers at Barabati Stadium.

Disha Patani stole the show

Bollywood actress Disha Patani left fans spellbound through her dance medley. Patani - who is famous for her item numbers and dance moves - stole the show with her performance on the stage. Fans had been counting the days to be a part of this celebration and they weren't disappointed one bit.

Prince dance group

The Prince Dance Troupe, of India's Got Talent fame and renowned for their dynamic and graceful movements, entertained the fans.

The Hockey World Cup matches will be held at two venues - Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar -- from January 13 to January 29. While 20 matches will be played at Rourkela, 24 matches, including the final, will be held in Bhubaneswar.

Ranveer the show stopper

India's bonafide megastar, Ranveer Singh closed out the celebration by 'Celebrating the Spirit of Hockey' and dancing his heart out. He kept the audience hooked right from his spectacular entry on the stage and entertained them till the end.

Fans who missed out on watching the opening ceremony live can rewatch the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Trophy Celebrations on Watch Hockey.