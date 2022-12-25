Hockey World Cup trophy returns to Odisha after touring 13 states, one UT across India

The state is gearing up to host the sporting extravaganza next month and elaborate security arrangements were made at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, where officials arrived with the cup around 11:30 am.

Jubilant scenes filled the air, as women and children donning traditional sarees danced to drumbeats. Crowds waiting on streets near the airport cheered as the trophy was brought outside by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and handed over to the state's Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

CM Naveen Patnaik's message

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to encourage the people of the state to welcome the trophy in a grand manner.

"It is indeed a proud moment for Odisha, as we host the Men's Hockey World Cup for the consecutive time. Let's all join in the state-wide Trophy Tour being planned across every district of Odisha to celebrate hockey coming home," he wrote.

Odisha is hosting the prestigious sporting tournament for the second time in a row after 2018. The matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from January 13-29.

"Nowhere in the world is there is a hockey stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000 people. Only Rourkela has built such a massive stadium for the world cup," Tirkey told PTI. "It (hosting the world cup) is a proud moment for all of us," he added.

Nandi Kerala 🙏#HWC2023 Trophy was welcomed with warmth and love. The sheer number of people who joined in, to celebrate the trophy was an overwhelming and joyous occasion. The loud cheers of Chak de India was a memorable moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N6jPNio64y — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 25, 2022

Tickets sold out in Rourkela

The tournament will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action. Eager to witness the thrilling world hockey action taking place in Rourkela for the first time, the fans gathered in large numbers outside the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium since the opening of the Box Office on December 19 (Monday) to buy tickets. And within a week, all match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out.

A total of 20 matches will take place at the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which has a seating capacity of over 20,000.

Meanwhile, the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar which has a sitting capacity of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, including cross-overs, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the Final.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, who are placed in Pool D, along with Spain will also begin their campaign against Spain on January 13 in Rourkela.

(With PTI inputs)