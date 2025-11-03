ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter

India to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey: Mansukh Mandaviya Announces Nationwide Centenary Celebrations Beginning November 7
Published: Monday, November 3, 2025

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, has announced a grand nationwide celebration to mark 100 Years of Indian Hockey (1925-2025).

Organised in collaboration with Hockey India, the centenary celebrations will officially commence on November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, with parallel events being held across 550+ districts nationwide.

The celebrations will honour a century of India's hockey excellence-paying tribute to the legends who have brought Olympic glory and global recognition, while inspiring the next generation to carry forward the nation's sporting legacy.

"As India celebrates 100 years of hockey, we honour a century of pride, perseverance, and national glory. Hockey is not just a sport for India - it is part of our identity. These celebrations across more than 550 districts will highlight our heritage and inspire young boys and girls to play with passion," said Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, during a press conference at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

The highlight of the event will be a 30-minute mixed exhibition match between the Sports Minister's XI and Hockey India's Mixed XI (Men & Women), showcasing gender parity, teamwork, and inclusivity. This symbolic match will feature elite players from India's men's and women's national teams, reinforcing the government's commitment to equality in sport.

The day's events will also include the felicitation of Indian hockey legends across generations, celebrating their immense contributions to making India the most successful nation in Olympic hockey history - with eight gold medals and 13 podium finishes.

A Century of Legacy and Progress

The centenary marks a monumental chapter in India's sporting history, tracing the journey from the golden era of Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Sr. to the modern resurgence of Indian hockey on the world stage.

To commemorate this milestone, a photo exhibition at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will take visitors through 100 glorious years of Indian hockey. Rare archival photographs, Olympic memorabilia, and iconic moments - from the 1928 Amsterdam Games to the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 successes - will form part of the immersive experience.

A special commemorative volume, "100 Years of Indian Hockey", will also be released, chronicling the sport's journey through triumphs, transitions, and revival.

Nationwide Celebrations

At the grassroots level, more than 1,400 hockey matches will be played simultaneously across 550 districts, involving over 36,000 players - with each district hosting both men's and women's matches to symbolize inclusivity and equal opportunity.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Hockey India have also confirmed that the celebrations will promote hockey's reach in rural areas, bridging the gap between grassroots and elite sport.

"The government remains deeply committed to strengthening India's sporting ecosystem through greater investment, modern infrastructure, and institutional reforms. Our vision is to make India a top sporting nation by 2036," Dr. Mandaviya added.

Hockey remains one of India's priority sports, with both men's and women's teams featuring in elite government programs like Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Target Asian Games Group (TAGG). The ministry has also launched initiatives such as the ASMITA Hockey League, aimed at promoting women's participation at junior and sub-junior levels.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey reflected on the emotional significance of the milestone, stating: "Celebrating 100 years of Indian hockey is a proud moment for every player and fan. Our focus is to strengthen the game from the grassroots, empower both men and women equally, and prepare our teams to reach the pinnacle of world hockey again."

Meanwhile, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh highlighted the federation's progress: "Our emphasis has been on transparency, performance-based funding, and holistic player development. The centenary celebrations are not just about looking back - they're about reaffirming our commitment to a brighter future for Indian hockey."

The centenary of Indian hockey stands as a symbol of national pride and unity, celebrating the sport that has defined India's Olympic heritage and continues to ignite dreams across generations.