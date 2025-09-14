When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Hong Kong Open Final Matches on TV and Online?

India vs China Live Streaming: Where to Watch Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final on TV and Online?
Sunday, September 14, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The India women's hockey team will face China in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 14 in Hangzhou, China.

This summit clash promises intense competition as India aims to end their eight-year wait for the Asia Cup title against a dominant and undefeated Chinese side. India finished second in the Super 4 stage after a gritty 1-1 draw with Japan, while China topped the pool with three wins. The final will test India's resilience and tactical prowess as they seek to overcome China's home advantage and strong record in the tournament.

It will be a massive encounter for the Indian team, who faced a defeat against China in the Super Four stage. As the men's Hockey team recently lifted the Asia Cup title in Rajgir, the women will be hoping to emulate the same.

India vs China Live Streaming: Where to Watch Women's Hockey Asia Cup Final?

The live telecast of the final will not be available on traditional TV channels in India. However, fans can watch the match live by subscribing to streaming on the Watch.Hockey app and website. This platform provides exclusive live streaming access for the final and other matches of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The venue for the final is Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.

Watching Details for India vs China Women's Asia Cup Final

Date & Time: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Hangzhou, China

Live Broadcast in India: No TV telecast available

Live Streaming: Available exclusively on the Watch.Hockey app and website (subscription required)