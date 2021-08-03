India vs Germany Hockey Bronze Medal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Stats & Records

India lose to Belgium in Semi-Final 1

India's hopes to play in an Olympic Final was dashed by the formidable Belgium squad who came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led Indian team 5-2 in the 1st Semi-Final of Men's Hockey in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a hat-trick by Alexander Hendrickx (19', 49', 53'), and goals by Loick Luyaert (2') and John-John Dohmen (60') that helped Belgium book a place in the Final. For India, Harmanpreet Singh (7') and Mandeep Singh (9') scored the two goals.

Aussies over power Germans

In the second semi-finals, Tim Brand (7'), Blake Govers (27') and Thomas Sharp Lachlan (59') were the goal scorers for the Kookaburras while Lukas Windfeder (10') scored the lone goal for Germany in the game. The Kookaburras remained unbeaten - drawing one and winning 6 by scoring loads of goals - in their entry into the final.

While Germany lost two matches and won four in the round-robin stage.

The Australians have scored 27 goals so far in the Tokyo Olympics, while the Germans have scored 21 goals.

Time in IST, TV telecast and live streaming details

1. Match date

The India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal game will be played on Thursday (August 5).

2. Match time in IST

The bronze medal match will start at 7:00 AM IST

3. Where to watch - TV Channel, Live streaming

The India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal clash will be live on Sony Sports Networks - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 or Sony SIX, and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also catch the live updates via myKhel.

4. Squads:

India: P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh (C), Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Germany: Alexander Stadler, Mats Jurgen Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Linus Muller, Martin Dominik Haner, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann, Niklas Wellen, Johannes Grosse, Constantin Staib, Timm Alexander Herzbruch, Tobias Constantin Hauke, Jan Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand, Martin Detlef Zwicker, Florian Fuchs, Benedikt Furk, Niklas Bosserhorf, Timur Oruz.