India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Head To Head Record

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record
India and New Zealand have met each other 44 times so far across competitions. India has the edge with 24 wins to New Zealand's 15, while five matches have ended in a draw.
In the 6 previous World Cup meetings, India has won 3 and drawn 1, while New Zealand has won two times. In the recent five meetings, India has won 4 times.
India vs New Zealand head-to-head results
|Year
|Tournament
|Result
|2022-23
|FIH Pro League
|India 7-4 New Zealand
|2022-23
|FIH Pro League
|India 4-3 New Zealand
|2021
|Tokyo Olympics
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2019
|Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey
|India 5-0 New Zealand
|2019
|Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2018
|Test Matches
|India 4-0 New Zealand
|2018
|Test Matches
|India 3-1 New Zealand
|2018
|Test Matches
|India 4-2 New Zealand
|2018
|Commonwealth Games
|New Zealand 3-2 India
|2018
|4 Nations Invitational
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2018
|4 Nations Invitational
|India 3-1 New Zealand
|2017
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|India 4-0 New Zealand
|2017
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|India 3-0 New Zealand
|2016
|Four Nations Invitational
|New Zealand 3-2 India
|2016
|Four Nations Invitational
|New Zealand 1-0 India
|2016
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2015
|Test Matches
|India 1-1 New Zealand
|2015
|Test Matches
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2015
|Test Matches
|India 3-1 New Zealand
|2015
|Test Matches
|New Zealand 2-0 India
|2015
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2014
|Commonwealth Games
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2014
|Hero Hockey World League Final
|New Zealand 3-1 India
|2013
|Hockey World League Semi-Final
|India 3-3 New Zealand
|2013
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|New Zealand 2-0 India
|2012
|Champions Trophy
|India 4-2 New Zealand
|2012
|London Olympics
|New Zealand 3-1 India
|2009
|Hockey Champions Challenge I
|India 2-2 New Zealand
|2007
|Champions Challenge
|New Zealand 2-0 India
|2004
|Champions Trophy
|India 1-1 New Zealand
|2004
|Athens Olympics
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2004
|Olympic Qualification Tournament
|India 2-0 New Zealand
|2002
|World Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|1998
|World Cup
|India 1-0 New Zealand
|1998
|World Cup
|India 1-0 New Zealand
|1992
|Barcelona Olympics
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|1986
|World Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|1984
|Los Angeles Olympics
|India 1-0 New Zealand
|1983
|Champions Trophy
|India 2-1 New Zealand
|1982
|World Cup
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|1973
|World Cup
|India 1-1 New Zealand
|1972
|Munich Olympics
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|1968
|Mexico Olympics
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|1960
|Rome Olympics
|India 3-0 New Zealand
India vs New Zealand crossover match Time in IST, TV telecast and live streaming details
1. When is India vs New Zealand crossover match?
The India vs New Zealand men's hockey crossover will be played on Sunday (January 22).
2. What time does India vs New Zealand HWC 2023 crossover match start?
The crossover match between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST.
3. Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Crossover - TV Channel, Live streaming?
The crossover match will be live on Star Sports Select 2HD and Star Sports First, while the live streaming will be on Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar.
What’s next after HWC 2023 crossover match?
The winner of the India vs New Zealand encounter will face the Pool B winners - either holders Belgium or two-time champions Germany - in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (January 24). The loser of the crossover will head into the 9-16th classification matches on Thursday (January 26).