India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Head To Head Record

While India reached the crossovers by finishing second behind England in Pool D points table, New Zealand reached the crossover as the third placed team in Pool C behind leaders Netherlands and second-placed Malaysia.

The hosts, who clinched the title in 1975, opened their pool stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain and followed that with a goalless draw against England. In the final pool stage match, India beat Wales 4-2.

New Zealand, on the other hand, opened their tournament with 3-1 win over Chile and followed that with a couple of defeats - a 0-3 loss to Netherlands and a 2-3 stunning loss to Malaysia.

The Indians have scored 6 goals - 3 field goals and 3 from penalty corners so far in the Hockey World Cup 2023. Akashdeep Singh is the leading scorer with two field goals followed by Hardik Singh, who has one field goal while Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Shamser Singh have scored one each from a penalty corner.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has scored 5 goals - 4 field goals and 1 penalty corners. Sam Hiha (2 field goals) and Sam Lane (1 field goal and 1 PC) have scored two goals each, while Hayden Phillips scored the other via a field goal.

Here is a look at India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover match details and head to head record:

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record India and New Zealand have met each other 44 times so far across competitions. India has the edge with 24 wins to New Zealand's 15, while five matches have ended in a draw. In the 6 previous World Cup meetings, India has won 3 and drawn 1, while New Zealand has won two times. In the recent five meetings, India has won 4 times. India vs New Zealand head-to-head results Year Tournament Result 2022-23 FIH Pro League India 7-4 New Zealand 2022-23 FIH Pro League India 4-3 New Zealand 2021 Tokyo Olympics India 3-2 New Zealand 2019 Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey India 5-0 New Zealand 2019 Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey New Zealand 2-1 India 2018 Test Matches India 4-0 New Zealand 2018 Test Matches India 3-1 New Zealand 2018 Test Matches India 4-2 New Zealand 2018 Commonwealth Games New Zealand 3-2 India 2018 4 Nations Invitational India 3-2 New Zealand 2018 4 Nations Invitational India 3-1 New Zealand 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup India 4-0 New Zealand 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup India 3-0 New Zealand 2016 Four Nations Invitational New Zealand 3-2 India 2016 Four Nations Invitational New Zealand 1-0 India 2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup New Zealand 2-1 India 2015 Test Matches India 1-1 New Zealand 2015 Test Matches India 3-2 New Zealand 2015 Test Matches India 3-1 New Zealand 2015 Test Matches New Zealand 2-0 India 2015 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup New Zealand 2-1 India 2014 Commonwealth Games India 3-2 New Zealand 2014 Hero Hockey World League Final New Zealand 3-1 India 2013 Hockey World League Semi-Final India 3-3 New Zealand 2013 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup New Zealand 2-0 India 2012 Champions Trophy India 4-2 New Zealand 2012 London Olympics New Zealand 3-1 India 2009 Hockey Champions Challenge I India 2-2 New Zealand 2007 Champions Challenge New Zealand 2-0 India 2004 Champions Trophy India 1-1 New Zealand 2004 Athens Olympics New Zealand 2-1 India 2004 Olympic Qualification Tournament India 2-0 New Zealand 2002 World Cup New Zealand 2-1 India 1998 World Cup India 1-0 New Zealand 1998 World Cup India 1-0 New Zealand 1992 Barcelona Olympics India 3-2 New Zealand 1986 World Cup New Zealand 2-1 India 1984 Los Angeles Olympics India 1-0 New Zealand 1983 Champions Trophy India 2-1 New Zealand 1982 World Cup India 3-2 New Zealand 1973 World Cup India 1-1 New Zealand 1972 Munich Olympics India 3-2 New Zealand 1968 Mexico Olympics New Zealand 2-1 India 1960 Rome Olympics India 3-0 New Zealand India vs New Zealand crossover match Time in IST, TV telecast and live streaming details 1. When is India vs New Zealand crossover match? The India vs New Zealand men's hockey crossover will be played on Sunday (January 22). 2. What time does India vs New Zealand HWC 2023 crossover match start? The crossover match between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST. 3. Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Crossover - TV Channel, Live streaming? The crossover match will be live on Star Sports Select 2HD and Star Sports First, while the live streaming will be on Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar. What’s next after HWC 2023 crossover match? The winner of the India vs New Zealand encounter will face the Pool B winners - either holders Belgium or two-time champions Germany - in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (January 24). The loser of the crossover will head into the 9-16th classification matches on Thursday (January 26).