RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy men and women teams to contest forthcoming National Championships

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy has been drawn in Pool D of the Junior Men Championship and will be up against Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy (April 21), Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy (April 24) and Har Hockey Academy (April 27). The tournament consists of 31 teams divided across eight groups, with the winner of each group qualifying for the knockout stage.

In the Sub Junior Women Championship, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy is among 14 participating sides, who are spread across four groups, and will play Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh (April 22), Anantapur Sports Academy (April 23) and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur (April 25) in the league phase. Eight teams will make it to the quarterfinals.

Rajinder Singh, Assistant Technical Director, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy, said, "We are excited to compete against the best academies in the country and see where we stand. Competing in such tournaments is vital for the development of young athletes. We wish our teams the best of luck!"

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy will be represented by a squad of 18 players each in both tournaments, with the teams being sponsored by RoundGlass Sports in line with its mission to inspire children to play hockey to enable their Wholistic Well-being and restore Punjab's legacy in the sport.

About RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy is on a mission to rebuild India's passion for field hockey. We tap into hidden pockets of talent across the country and provide international-level infrastructure, equipment and coaching facilities with the aim of developing them into world-class players. The Academy's training program is underpinned by the principles of Wholistic Wellbeing.

Source: Media Release