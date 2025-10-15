DP World India Championship: Anirban Lahiri Returns to DGC - "You Don’t Tame This Course, You Make Friends With It"

Sultan Of Johor Cup: India and Pakistan Set Aside Politics, Exchange High-Fives Before & After Thrilling 3–3 Draw By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 1:27 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a pulsating Sultan of Johor Cup encounter in Johor Bahru, India and Pakistan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Tuesday, but it wasn't just the hockey that drew attention - it was the manner in which sportsmanship was expressed before and after the match.

At the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, players from both sides opted for high-fives instead of the customary pre-match handshake - a symbolic gesture that came amid heightened political sensitivities between the two nations.

Despite expectations that the hockey teams might follow the lead of India's cricket squads - who refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan during the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup following Operation Sindoor - both sides managed to strike a respectful balance on the field.

The Pakistani players formed a line ahead of the opening whistle as their Indian counterparts greeted them with quick high-fives before taking positions. In a refreshing display of mutual respect, the players shook hands and exchanged words after the match.

The action on the turf lived up to the rivalry's rich history. Pakistan took early control, racing to a 2-0 lead before India mounted a remarkable comeback. Araijeet Singh Hundal converted a penalty stroke late in the third quarter to bring India back into the contest. Moments into the final quarter, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha levelled the scores with a scrappy strike, and Manmeet Singh then bundled in a close-range effort to give India the lead. However, Pakistan struck late to deny India a famous win and ensure both teams shared the spoils.

The Sultan of Johor Cup, an annual U21 men's hockey event hosted by Malaysia, has long served as a platform for emerging talents from across the world. For India and Pakistan, it also provided a reminder that while political tensions may linger, the spirit of competition and mutual respect still finds its place on the hockey field - even if handshakes are temporarily replaced by high-fives.