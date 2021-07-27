English
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey: India stroll past Spain 3-0 as Rupinder strikes a brace

By
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey: India beat NZ (Pic: Hockey India)
Tokyo, July 27: The India men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in their third Group A game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch on Tuesday (July 27).

This result comes two days after the team was subjected to a 1-7 thrashing at the hands of Australia on Sunday. In the first quarter, India took the lead as Simranjeet Singh scored the goal and the early nerves for the Manpreet Singh-led side eased a bit.

Soon after Rupinder Pal Singh scored as well, giving India a 2-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. No goals were scored in the second and third quarters, and India held on to the 2-0 lead.

However, Spain was looking good while making attacking moves, and India had a tough task in holding them off. In the fourth quarter, Rupinder scored one more goal as he successfully converted from a penalty corner, and hence India gained a 3-0 lead.

In the end, India managed to hold on and walked away with a victory. Before the match against Spain, India had defeated New Zealand but lost to Australia.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 8:38 [IST]
