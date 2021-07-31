Tokyo Olympics: India vs Great Britain men's hockey quarter-final: Date, IST Time, Head to head, TV telecast

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side - ranked number four in the FIH Rankings - registered their third consecutive win in the round-robin league stage at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. Riding high on confidence following their back-to-back victories, India started their last Pool A match brightly and scored five goals.

Tokyo 2020: Indian men's hockey team thrash Japan; to take on Great Britain in quarterfinals

The Men In Blue made lots of short and quick exchanges to create goalscoring opportunities right from the start of the match and kept pressing hard into the opposition's second half. Gurjant Singh scored a brace in the match as coach Graham Reid rested a few key players before the quarterfinals.

Team India will now face Great Britain in the quarterfinals, in what is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.

India's journey in Tokyo: Team India started their campaign in style at the Tokyo 2020 as they defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the opening match. However, the Men In Blue were hammered 7-1 by Australia in their next game. After a setback against the mightly Aussies, the Indians gathered themselves up and bounced back in style. They defeated Spain 3-0 and went on beating defending Olympic champions Argentina 3-1. Against Japan, Reid's men displayed great skills to secure their third consecutive win in the pool stage.

Great Britain's journey in Tokyo: Team Great Britain started with a 3-1 victory over South Africa in Pool B. They registered their second win in the tournament by defeating Canada 3-1. However, they suffered their first and only defeat in the round-robin stage against Germany, when they lost the match 5-1. The team's next two games ended in a draw against Netherlands and Belgium.

FIH Rankings:

India - 3

Great Britain (England) - 5

Squads:

India: P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh (C), Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Great Britain: Adam Dixon (C), David Ames, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward, Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Ollie Payne, Liam Ansell, Brendan Creed, James Gall, Chris Griffiths, Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace and Jack Waller.

Match timing and where to watch?

The match will be held on August 1 (Sunday) at 5:30 PM IST.

It will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and on Doordarshan in India, while the live streaming will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.