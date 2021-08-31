English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bengal Warriors Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By
Defending champions Bengal Warriors
Defending champions Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru, Aug 31: After a two-year coronavirus-enforced break, the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in December.

Having retained most of their elite players from their title winning 2019 PKL campaign, defending champions Bengal Warriors had a mellow auction for the upcoming edition of PKL.

The Maninder Singh-led strong Bengal squad, added Iranian defender Abozar Mohajer Mighani to the side for Rs/ 30.50 lakh. The overseas defender, who was a part of the Telugu Titans, was the most expensive buy for the Warriors this season.

The Warriors had retained elite players Maninder Singh, Rinku Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, along with Ravindra Ramesh Kumarat ahead of the auction.

During the three-day PKL auction, the defending champions bought twelve players, adding the likes of Sukesh Hegde (Rs. 30L), Sumit Singh (Rs. 20L), Akash Pikalmunde and Sachin Bittala.

The Warriors picked up three catgegory B raiders and one category B defender, while picking up seven category C players and one Category D player to the squad.

The BC Ramesh coached-Warriors, who clinched their first title in 2019 with a win over Dabang Delhi will look to take off from where they left last side, having retained most of the core team.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Bengal Warriors squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player Position

Retention Type
Maninder Singh Raider Elite Retained
Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat Raider Retained Young Player
Rinku Narwal Defender

Elite Retained
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All Rounder Elite Retained

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player

 Position Category Bought For

Sukesh Hegde

 Raider Category B Rs. 30L

Sumit Singh

 Raider Category B Rs. 20L
Akash Pikalmunde Raider Category C Rs. 17L

Rishank Devadiga

 Raider Category B Rs. 20L

Abozar Mohajer Mighani

 Defender Category B Rs. 30.50L
Vijin Thangadurai Defender Category C Rs. 10L
Parveen Defender Category C Rs. 10L

Rohit Banne

 Defender Category C Rs. 10L
Darshan J Defender Category C Rs. 10L

Sachin Vittala

 Defender Category C Rs. 17.50L

Manoj Gowda K

 All Rounder Category C Rs. 10L
Rohit All Rounder Category D Rs. 6L
Comments

MORE PKL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 32,771,108 | World - 217,892,579
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 22:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments