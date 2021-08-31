Bengal Warriors Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, Aug 31: After a two-year coronavirus-enforced break, the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway in December.
Having retained most of their elite players from their title winning 2019 PKL campaign, defending champions Bengal Warriors had a mellow auction for the upcoming edition of PKL.
The Maninder Singh-led strong Bengal squad, added Iranian defender Abozar Mohajer Mighani to the side for Rs/ 30.50 lakh. The overseas defender, who was a part of the Telugu Titans, was the most expensive buy for the Warriors this season.
The Warriors had retained elite players Maninder Singh, Rinku Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, along with Ravindra Ramesh Kumarat ahead of the auction.
During the three-day PKL auction, the defending champions bought twelve players, adding the likes of Sukesh Hegde (Rs. 30L), Sumit Singh (Rs. 20L), Akash Pikalmunde and Sachin Bittala.
The Warriors picked up three catgegory B raiders and one category B defender, while picking up seven category C players and one Category D player to the squad.
The BC Ramesh coached-Warriors, who clinched their first title in 2019 with a win over Dabang Delhi will look to take off from where they left last side, having retained most of the core team.
With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Bengal Warriors squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
RETAINED PLAYERS
|Player
|Position
|
Retention Type
|Maninder Singh
|Raider
|Elite Retained
|Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
|Raider
|Retained Young Player
|Rinku Narwal
|Defender
|
Elite Retained
|Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
|All Rounder
|Elite Retained
PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION
|
Player
|Position
|Category
|Bought For
|
Sukesh Hegde
|Raider
|Category B
|Rs. 30L
|
Sumit Singh
|Raider
|Category B
|Rs. 20L
|Akash Pikalmunde
|Raider
|Category C
|Rs. 17L
|
Rishank Devadiga
|Raider
|Category B
|Rs. 20L
|
Abozar Mohajer Mighani
|Defender
|Category B
|Rs. 30.50L
|Vijin Thangadurai
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|Parveen
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|
Rohit Banne
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|Darshan J
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|
Sachin Vittala
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 17.50L
|
Manoj Gowda K
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 10L
|Rohit
|All Rounder
|Category D
|Rs. 6L
