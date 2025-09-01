Rohit Sharma undergoes Bronco Test in Bengaluru; The Results are Out as India Captain gets shocking outcome!

Devank Dalal vs Manpreet Singh lits up PKL 2025: What Happened between Them? Who said What after the Match? By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 9:29 [IST]

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 has started with a bang. On the 3rd day of the competition, Bengal Warriorz beat defending champions Haryana Steelers to start their campaign.

Bengal captain Devank Dalal was excellent on the mat, as he notched up 21 raid points on the night, helping the Warriorz to win 54-44.

But what captivated the hearts and minds of spectators came at the final moments of the game, when Devank Dalal took a direct dig on Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh while raiding for the final time in the match.

What happened between Devank Dalal and Manpreet Singh?

During the final raid of the match, Devank Dalal had a direct aim at Manpreet Singh on the Haryana bench. During the raid, Devank started to thigh five, a traditional celebration mode in Kabaddi. The Bengal captain didn't just stop there, as he also twirled his moustache while directing the Haryana bench. Manpreet and the Haryana bench were bemused, but the veteran coach also rolled his moustache in reply with a smile on his face. After the match, Devank went straight down the corridor and left the mat.

The high intensity match provided not just an iconic moment, but it has a strong undercurrent, which has been flowing between the duo for some time. And after the match, both Manpreet and Devank had their say on the incident.

"He played superbly and he is a top raider. But there is a difference between winning the match and winning the trophy. He is a kid, but if he tries to copy the father, he'll get a lot," Haryana coach Manpreet Singh said.

But as Devank came in, the Bengal Warriorz star player was having none of it. He directly took apart Manpreet for his previous comments and depicted the reason behind his outrageous and bold statement.

"Before the match, Manpreet saab (Haryana Steelers coach) said that the player with bigger bids gets flopped. So I wanted to prove it wrong. I think it is better to uplift someone rather than make them feel down. This is why I celebrated," Devank said after the match.

While commenting on Manpreet's match and trophy win comment, Devank was blunt again. The Bengal Warriorz captain confirmed that Manpreet's veiled comment was directly targeted at him.

"Winning a match and winning a trophy is different, that's absolutely right. But when coach saab (Manpreet Singh) said the one who gets huge bid always flops, that was directly targeted at me. And I gave a reply to that," Devank further added.

When speaking about pressure at his new franchise, the star player remained unfazed, saying he has moved on from his previous chapter.

"I have moved on from last season. This is a new season with new team, new coach and new journey. Hence I just moved on from it, forgetting about last season, and didn't take any pressure," he added.