Fan of Aamir Khan's movie PK, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh wants to be best defender in PKL history

The Iranian - who is playing for the three-time champions Patna Pirates - is currently the second-best defender in the tournament with 69 tackle points in 17 matches. Chiyaneh also set the record for the most tackle points in a single game when he racked up 16 points against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Shadloui learnt from mistakes

The Iranian, who is playing his second season, expressed that his self-confidence has risen in this edition, "I have always trained hard during on and off-season. I focus more on fitness during off-season. But I feel more confident this season. My first Pro Kabaddi League season was very hard for me. But now, I know how all the raiders play."

Best defender in PKL History

Chiyaneh is also confident that he will go on to become the best defender ever in the tournament's history and eyes a gold medal for Iran in the next year's Asian Games, "I would definitely like to be a part of the Gold Medal winning team at the Asian Games next year and also become the best defender in vivo PKL history and I am confident that I will achieve this feat."

Iran won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal after defending champions India bowed out of the semi-final in Gold Coast.

Playing Kabaddi for 11 years

When asked about how he stumbled upon the sport of kabaddi, the all-rounder said, "I have been playing kabaddi for eleven years. I used to play football before I started playing kabaddi. One of my friends after playing a Junior Asian Kabaddi Championship came and told me that I should play kabaddi. I didn't know anything about kabaddi that time. My friend told me that I have a good physique for kabaddi and then introduced me to the sport."

Fan of Bollywood star Aamir Khan

Chiyaneh also shared his interests off the mat, "The off-season is a fun time for me, but I ensure I practice every day. I also travel a lot when I am not playing in PKL. I've gone to Turkey & Dubai and I travel within Iran as well. I am also a foodie. Irani food is very delicious. My favourite is Ghormeh Sabzi. I also watch movies and listen to music. My favourite Hindi film is PK because I like Aamir Khan."