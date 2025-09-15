Pawan Sehrawat's former coach Randhir Sehrawat takes massive swipe, urges PKL to reinstate India Raider By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 18:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pawan Sehrawat's saga with Tamil Thalaivas has taken a new turn as Pawan's former coach at Bengaluru Bulls, Randhir Sehrawat, has blasted the Thalaivas' franchise.

Pawan was 'sent home' by the franchise for disciplinary reasons amid the PKL 2025 season, which has sparked widespread controversy.

The biggest star of Indian kabaddi was accused of breaching discipline and the Thalaivas said he will not play any part this season. After that, Pawan took to social media and expressed his side of the story, blaming it to one of the Tamil Thalaivas' personnel behind this massive mishap. The star raider also claimed to leave playing Kabaddi if he was proven guilty.

"Whatever the allegations are against me, even if it is only 1% true, I can assure you that I will stop playing Kabaddi. I am still standing firm on this. I say that I am right everywhere and I am not wrong anywhere," Pawan said.

Amid this, the Indian raider has got his former coach beside him, who took apart the unnamed person behind the current saga. He expressed concerns about the unfair treatment of Pawan Sehrawat. The coach also highlighted their long-term mentorship and defended Pawan against allegations of indiscipline, pointing out inconsistencies in actions taken against him despite prior praise and continued support from team management.

"Two-three days ago, what happened with my student Pawan Sehrawat was very wrong. He is currently the captain of the Indian team, and Pawan has also received the Arjuna Award. Just because one person says something, it doesn't make someone 'indisciplined.' I have taught him like my own child, I know he is someone who always stays disciplined. For example, about a year ago, he made a mistake and I slapped him - and at that time, he didn't even look me in the eye, he just stood there with his eyes lowered. I have known him for 10-12 years, he came to me when he was a child. Such a person cannot be indisciplined," Randhir Sehrawat said.

Randhir gave clean chit to the Tamil Thalaivas owner and their coach but raised question againt the particular person behind the issue.

"So finally, who is behind this? Who is playing with an Arjuna Awardee's future? Don't defame Pro Kabaddi - this game has been built with people's sweat and blood. Pro Kabaddi has given a platform to so many children. Strict action should be taken against such a person - one person's words should not put a player's entire future at risk," he added.

"Pawan still has a long career ahead, he can easily play for another 3-4 years. As Pawan's mentor, I request that since the season is still ongoing, Pawan should be given the chance to play," he concluded.