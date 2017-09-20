PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan register convincing win over Haryana Steelers

Ranchi, Sep 20: Puneri Paltan registered a comfortable 37-25 victory over Haryana Steelers due to a superb all-round performance in the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) on Tuesday.

Sandeep Narwal (nine points), Rajesh Mondal (seven points) were the main contributors but it was a real team effort which led Pune to victory. The Puneri Paltan raiders chipped in with 15 points whereas the defence contributed 17 points.

For Haryana, Surjeet Singh was the sole performer as he ended up with 9 raid points. Puneri Paltan are now third in Zone A with 42 points from 11 matches. Haryana Steelers remain second with 49 points after 16 matches.

Puneri Paltan led 2-0 in the first minute after scoring a raid and tackle point. Wazir Singh made a successful raid in the second minute to open Haryana Steelers' account.

Both teams were neck and neck after five minutes with score level at 4-4. Rajesh Mondal made a successful raid in the 9th minute to give Puneri Paltan 7-4 lead. Haryana Steelers fought back to make it 7-7 in the 10th minute.

In the 17th minute, Deepak Hooda made a successful raid to give Puneri Paltan 10-9 lead, which they extended to 16-10 after inflicting an all out in the 18th minute.

Haryana Steelers scored two points in a minute at the start of the second half to trail 12-17. Puneri Paltan were looking in control of the match as they led 20-13 after 25 minutes.

Surjeet Singh scored with a two-point raid as Haryana Steelers trailed 17-22 after 30 minutes. Rajesh Mondal restored Puneri Paltan's seven-point advantage with a two-point raid in the next minute.

Puneri Paltan then inflicted an all out in the 35th minute to lead 33-20.

Haryana were looking hapless and completely out of sorts as they couldn't match Paltan's intensity.

Surjeet Singh scored with three successful raids to help Haryana reduce the deficit to 24-35 in the 38th minute. But Puneri Paltan were the better defensive unit on the night as won the match 37-25.