PKL 2018: Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddha play out thrilling tie

PKL Schedule | PKL Results | Points Table

Maninder Singh, with 16 raid points and Prashanth Kumar Rai, with 13 raid points, got their respective Super 10s in a game where the advantage was swinging till the very end. With this tie, Bengal Warriors move up to the second spot in Zone B.

Bengal Warriors started the game on the front foot as Jang Kun Lee got 4 points of his first two raids to take them to a 4-0 lead. Rishank Devadiga got a bonus point in a Do-or-Die raid to put the first U.P. Yoddha point on the board in the 3rd minute.

Prashanth Kumar Rai got a touch on Shrikant Tewthia to level the scores 6-6 in the 7th minute. The two teams exchanged points for a period of time before a Devadiga Super Raid, in which he got PO Surjeet Singh, Rakesh Narwal and Tewthia in the 12th minute put U.P. Yoddha into the lead with the scores reading 12-10.

Points kaise baate, 5⃣0⃣-5⃣0⃣?

Nah... 4⃣0⃣- 4⃣0⃣!

That's how #UPvKOL panned out tonight! Who was your favourite performer from this high-scoring encounter? #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/AnhMIg0ZRy — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 20, 2018

U.P. Yoddha then got three successive points to increase their lead to 15-12 before Bengal Warriors started a fightback to cut the lead down to one. The final point of the half went to U.P. Yoddha as Singh stepped out into the lobby without getting a touch to end the half at 18-15.

The second half started with U.P. Yoddha dominating, as Devadiga got two touch points before Sagar Krishna inflicted the first All-Out of the game on Bengal Warriors in the 3rd minute with a hold on Narwal. This saw U.P. Yoddha increase their lead to 23-17. They continued getting both touch and tackle points, dominating on both sides of the mat, and maintained their lead at 29-23.

Rai got a touch on Ran Singh to take the score to 30-23 in the 11th minute and make it the first time Bengal Warriors conceded more than 30 points to an opposition this season. Bengal Warriors then gathered 5 successive points. This included a Surjeet Singh Ankle Hold on Jadhav to hand him his High 5.

Ran Singh got a thigh hold on Rai in the 16th minute to inflict an All-Out on U.P. Yoddha and level the scores at 32-32. A bonus point from Maninder Singh off the very next raid helped him complete his Super 10.

The game continued swinging as both teams continued exchanging points. The teams looked to play on bonus points as neither wanted to take the risk of going for touch points. With a bonus in the 19th minute, Rai levelled the scores at 37-37 and completed his Super 10 as well.

The game fittingly ended with a bonus point as Rai stole one in the final raid of the game to tie the match at 40-40. This Super 10 also took Rai past 200 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi.

Source: PKL