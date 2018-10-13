PKL 2018: U Mumba hammer Haryana Steelers

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

From the first minute of the match till the last, U Mumba showed their superiority with Abhishek Singh (14 points), Siddharth Desai (8 points) and Fazel Atrachali (7 tackle points) in fine form. Rohit Baliyan also chipped in with eight points. Haryana’s defence had a night to forget as they scored just five tackle points.

U Mumba started the match strongly with their raiders Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai doing bulk of the scoring. After four minutes, U Mumba led 8-2 with Abhishek Singh looking in fine raiding form. Haryana Steelers struggled to come to terms with U Mumba’s strong start and suffered an all out as early as sixth minute.

Haryana Steelers’ star man Monu Goyat had an ineffective first half and made just one successful raid in the first half. While U Mumba’s raiders were doing a fine job, in defence Fazel Atrachali stood like a rock. Haryana’s defence also failed to keep U Mumba raiders in check.

U Mumba lived up to the “Saturday Night, U Mumba Chi Fight” as they completely dominated the proceedings in the first half. At the end of the first half U Mumba led 27-15.

.@U_Mumba played their first ever match against @HaryanaSteelers in Sonepat tonight, and played with a swagger that left the home side with no answers! How good was that from the Mumboys?#HARvMUM #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/jqQIDXmMCn — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 13, 2018

If first half was disappointing for Haryana, then U Mumba piled more misery on them in the second half. An all out was inflicted in the 27th minute and Haryana Steelers looked totally out of sorts. Such was U Mumba’s dominance that in 10 minutes of the second half they scored 14 points compared to three by Haryana Steelers. Steelers substituted Mony Goyat early in the second half and he didn’t come back on the mat again.

Abhishek Singh achieved a super 10 in 35th minute as U Mumba led 43-19. In the last five minutes of the match, U Mumba took off their star players and gave their bench strength as did Steelers. U Mumba inflicted yet another all out in the 39th minute as they led 51-23.

Patna Pirates will play against UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers will face Puneri Paltan in Sunday’s matches.

Match Awards

VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Abhishek Singh (Jersey 27), U Mumba

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Fazel Atrachali (Jersey 1), U Mumba

JSW MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Abhishek Singh (Jersey 27), U Mumba

Source: Press Release