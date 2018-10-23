English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: U Mumba hammer Telugu Titans

By
pkl

Pune, October 23: A terrific raiding performance by Siddharth Desai saw U Mumba hammer Telugu Titans 41-20 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on Tuesday.

PKL Results | PKL Points Table | PKL Fixtures

Rahul Chaudhari created history by becoming the first man to score 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi but couldn’t save his team from a defeat. Desai scored 17 points and made life difficult for the Titans’ defence throughout the match. Desai is also the leading raider of the Pro Kabaddi League Season VI with 83 points so far.

Rahul Chaudhari opened Telugu Titans’ account with his raid in the first minute. Desai got two quick raid points as U Mumba led 3-1 after two minutes. Mohsen Maghsoudlou got into the act with Chaudhari as Titans scored five straight points to lead 6-3 in the 7th minute.

Siddharth Desai continued his hot streak of the season as he piled on the points and pressure on the Telugu Titans defence. In the 13th minute, Desai scored a super raid to give U Mumba 13-7 lead as they inflicted the first all out of the match.

Titans defence found it difficult to contain Siddharth Desai in the first half. Rahul Chaudhari scored two raid points in two minutes as Titans reduced the deficit to 10-14. At the end of the first U Mumba led 17-12.

The second half saw Desai at his best again as he scored with a super raid in the 21st minute to give U Mumba 20-12 lead. U Mumba stepped up their game in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Another all out was inflicted in the 24th minute by U Mumba as they led 25-16.

A moment of history was created in the second half when Rahul Chaudhari scored a raid point to become the first man in Pro Kabaddi League to reach the 700-raid point mark. However, he wasn’t able to revive his team’s fortunes in this match.

U Mumba inflicted another all out in the 31st minute to open a massive 18-point lead. In the last five minutes U Mumba gave a run out to few of their bench players as they were ensured of a comfortable victory. U Mumba collected a few tackle points in the last couple of minutes of the match to wrap an easy 41-20 win. It wasn’t meant to be a Titans Tho Tuesday as they couldn’t build on a fast start to the match.

In Wednesday’s matches, Bengaluru Bulls will face Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan take on UP Yoddha.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: DEL 0 - 0 CHE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 21:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue