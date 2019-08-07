PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers stage comeback against Patna Pirates

Raider Vikash Kandola starred for the visiting team scoring 10 points. The return of Vikash against Tamil Thalaivas was a major boost in confidence for the Steelers.

They got off to a fine start, taking an eight point lead in the first 10 minutes of the match. Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale ensured that the raiders of the Pirates were at bay not scoring any easy points.

The Steelers’ plans to subdue opponent captain Pardeep Narwal were clearly working out as the skipper couldn’t get the scorecard ticking. Right before the end of the first period Steelers raider Vinay increased the lead winning three crucial points through a Super Raid.

Pardeep made sure the Pirates were still in the hunt as he too won three points through his raid right before the whistle. The first half was clearly one sided favouring the Steelers who were in command at 17-9.

During the start of the second half, Vikash’s raid wiped the Pirates All-Out for the second time in the match, while he also got past 250 points in the PKL.

Halfway through the second period, Steelers were dictating proceedings with a 10 point lead but were still aware of the threat posed by the opponent’s captain. The defenders of the Steelers were executing their game plan to perfection by keeping Pardeep out of the pitch. The visitors took it easy and did not give away much to the Pirates to register an easy win.

The Steelers will next take on Bengaluru Bulls at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday (August 11).

Source: Haryana Steelers