PKL 2019: I have many more records to break: Pardeep Narwal

By
narwal

Kolkata, Sept. 12: Star raider Pardeep Narwal, who created history by becoming the first player to score 1,000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League, says he wants to achieve more consistency and break more records.

The shy lad from Haryana took the kabaddi world by storm by becoming the highest point-scorer in his debut season with Patna Pirates. Since then, he has consistently broken a series of records, the crowning glory of which was an 8-point raid against Haryana Steelers in Season 5 in which he amassed 369 raid points -- 150 points clear of the second most successful raider.

"On the whole, PKL for me from the day I started till now has been a great journey, and it doesn't end here -- I have many more records to break," the Patna Pirates star raider told PTI. "I have worked very hard to reach here. I have a long way to go as a Kabaddi player. From here on, I will work harder and make sure I remain consistent and give my best for the team."

In the ongoing season, Narwal has breached the 1,000 raid points mark to earn the epithet 'record-breaker'. "It's a responsibility that I have to keep up and for that I need to work hard and make sure I play well in every match," he said.

Narwal, who is lying third in the raid points' standings this season, however, has failed to inspire his team Patna Pirates as they languish in the bottom of the table with 25 points. From here on, they have to virtually win all their remaining matches to make the playoffs.

"The road to the playoffs is not going to be easy, as we have to win every match otherwise we are out of the running. We are taking every game as it comes, and not stressing on the win," said the Patna Pirates skipper. "We have eight more games, and we plan to make sure we don't repeat our mistakes from previous matches, and give our best as a team."

As a captain, Narwal has a challenging task of constantly motivating his team. "I always sit with the team and discuss the issues and along with Coach sir we plan for each player's strategy for every match. Every player has a role on the mat, but when and how to utilise their talent is key. "Besides, getting the best out of the team, we make sure fitness of every player is good with continuous practise sessions on and off the mat," he concluded.

Source: PTI

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
