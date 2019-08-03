PKL 2019: Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to a narrow win over Bengal Warriors

Throughout the match, Sehrawat showed moments of brilliance to get the Bengaluru Bulls back into the game. At one point of time, it looked like Bengal Warriors with Prapanjan and Maninder Singh getting a super 10 each would run away with the match but their efforts were in vain as Sehrawat showed that he had a foil for every plan of the Warriors.

The match was a thrilling contest where Bengal Warriors looked in command for the majority of the time, but Bengaluru Bulls sneaked ahead in the last five minutes.

The Bengal Warriors made a strong start with Maninder Singh scoring two quick raid points giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead after just two minutes.

Sehrawat levelled the score with his first point in the 4th minute with Bengaluru Bulls trailing 2-3. Maninder Singh got another raid point in the 7th minute making the score 7-4 in favour of the Bengal Warriors. Jeeva Kumar reached the 200-tackle point mark with a successful tackle in the 9th minute as Bengal Warriors continued to inflict more pain and build their lead.

Maninder made a two-point raid in the 10th minute as Bengal Warriors ran up the score to 14-4.

Sehrawat got another raid point in the 13th minute as Bengal Warriors continued to lead 7-16. Little did the Bengal Warriors know that this was a sign of things to come. Three more consecutive raid points came in a flourish as Bengaluru Bulls continued to trail by 11-18 after 16 minutes.

However, the momentum of the match was now beginning to swing towards the way of the Bulls.

With the Bulls still trailing 13-20, Sehrawat started to dominate and scored another two-point raid thereby, completing a massive 600 raids in PKL.

The first half ended with Bengal Warriors leading 21-18 but the script was being written for a strong comeback by the Bengaluru Bulls.

Sehrawat started the second half, the way he ended the first, getting two more raid points as Bengaluru Bulls narrowed the gap to 20-22.

Warriors however refused to let their grip loosen on the match and continued to keep their noses ahead with the score at 27-21 after 25 minutes.

In the 28th minute Maninder Singh achieved another super-10 recording his 25th super-10 in Pro Kabaddi League. Bengal Warriors continued to battle and inflicted another all out in the 29th minute to lead 34-23.

Sehrawat joined the exclusive 400-point club of PKL and with less than five minutes to go made a successful raid as Bengaluru Bulls trailed 34-38.

Bulls then took the fight to the Bengal Warriors and got an all-out still trailing 38-40. Sehrawat made a critical match winning raid in the 38th minute to ensure that the Bengaluru Bulls led for the first time in the match.

With the match in their control, the Bulls stayed tough, held their nerves to ensure that victory was theirs in the end.

