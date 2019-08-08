PKL 2019: Sizzling Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to easy win over Telugu Titans

A sensational all-round display by Pawan Sehrawat and a brilliant performance from the defence steered Bengaluru Bulls to a comfortable victory. Match-winner Sehrawat crossed 400 raid points in the league.

This is the second biggest win for the Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League. While Bulls were at their defensive best, Titans remained winless in the ongoing season. With Thursday’s loss the Telugu Titans have lost all the six matches they have played so far.

With this win, Bengaluru Bulls climbed to third place in the points table, just a point behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C.

Sehrawat scored 17 points against Telugu Titans. Bengaluru Bulls' defence managed six Super Tackles against their rivals.

Source: PTI & Press Release