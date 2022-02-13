PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers; Haryana, Gujarat prevail

Both, Bharat (15 points) and Pawan (10) scored Super 10s as the Bulls clinched an important victory in their fight for a play-off spot.

Jaipur dominated the early stages of the match, but a series of multi-point raids by Bharat helped Bengaluru stage a comeback.

The 8-point margin of the loss means Jaipur didn't get a single point in

their play-off race.

Arjun Deshwal was the lone star for Jaipur with another Super 10 (16 points). Jaipur started the match on the front foot with their defence opting for an aggressive stance.

Sandeep Dhull tackled Bengaluru captain Pawan Sehrawat in the first raid of the game to set the tempo for his side.

The Panthers raced to a lead and got close to an All Out by the 10th minute. But

Bulls' defender Jaideep clinched a Super Tackle to keep his team alive on the mat. Pawan Sehrawat's 2-point raid then initiated a mini-revival, but at the other, Arjun Deshwal kept finding easy points for Jaipur.

The Panthers eventually got their All Out in the 14th minute to open a 5-point lead. But Bulls immediately staged a comeback with raider Bharat leading the way. He produced two 2-point raids to completely change the balance of the match.

That gave the Bulls an opportunity to inflict an All Out and they pulled it off to level the scores at 18-18. Bharat then secured a 3-point Super Raid to catapult Bengaluru into the lead.

The first half ended with scores 22-19 and Jaipur having just 4 on the mat. Sehrawat started the second half with a 2-point raid. Arjun Deshwal tried his level best to

keep Jaipur in the game, picking up his Super 10 in the process.

But Bengaluru had Bharat also in good form and he kept finding errors from the Panthers defence. Bharat picked his Super 10 as the Bulls sustained the pressure on Jaipur.

Arjun Deshwal stepped up a gear as Jaipur slowly initiated a comeback. He found errors in the Bulls defence while at the other end the Panthers successfully tackled Pawan and Bharat.

The team from Bengaluru had an 8-point lead with 2 minutes remaining. Bharat added more raid points for the Bulls as they closed in on an important victory.

Jaipur thought they had done enough to earn 1 point from the match, but Pawan scored a touch point in the last raid to ensure the Bulls

won the match with an 8-point margin.

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba

Earlier, in the first match of the day, Vikash Kandola was the star for Haryana Steelers as they beat U Mumba 37-26.

Vikash (14 points) and Ashish (13 points) scored Super 10s as Haryana controlled the match right from the first whistle to clinch a win that will almost

guarantee a place in the play-offs.

U Mumba never really settled on the mat with their usually reliable captain Fazel Atrachali having a poor outing. The loss will hamper U Mumba's chance of making it to the play-offs.

Gujarat prevail over UP

And in the last match of the day, Gujarat Fortune Giants beat UP Yoddha 38-31 to wind up the proceedings on a thrilling Sunday night in Bengaluru.