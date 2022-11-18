PKL 2022: Aslam Inamdar show propels Puneri Paltan to big win over Haryana Steelers in first game in Hyderabad

Aslam Inamdar started the match with a bonus point before Fazel Atrachali carried out a brilliant tackle on Steelers' raider Manjeet to help his team take the lead. Haryana came back into the match as Joginder Narwal used his experience to register a Super Tackle. However, Paltan maintained their rhythm and attained a massive lead at 13-3.

Joginder Narwal tried to repeat his heroics but this time Mohit made his move early to grab the player and helped his team stay in the lead. Haryana saw a ray of hope when Meetu effected a brilliant raid, but Puneri Paltan carried out a Super Tackle and Aslam Inamdar sent Manjeet out of the mat as the Pune side sat comfortably at 20-10 at the end of the first half.

The Steelers tried to make a comeback in the second half, but the Paltan defense continued to stand tall. Raider Meetu lunged forward in the opposition's half to grab a point, but he was tackled by Sanket Sawant. Fazel Atrachali, then, used his experience to tackle Manjeet as the Pune side inflicted an All Out to attain a stronghold of the match at 31-17.

Vinay picked up a Super Raid late in the game, but the Steelers were too far behind Puneri's score. The side from Pune kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

Tune In details Saturday (November 19)

7:30 PM: U.P. Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

9:30 PM: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates