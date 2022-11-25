PKL 2022: Manjeet's Super 10 propels Haryana Steelers to a massive 10-point win over Patna Pirates

Manjeet emerged as the best player for Haryana, while raider Meetu Sharma also chipped in with 8 points in the game.

Sachin and Rohit Gulia picked up a few raid points as the Pirates surged into the lead at 5-2 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Sachin caught Jaideep Dahiya and reduced the Steelers to just two members on the mat. But Meetu Sharma effected a couple of raids and kept the Haryana side in the game at 5-7.

The Steelers tackled Sachin and levelled the scores at 7-7 in the 11th minute. Thereafter, the two sides kept trading points and were locked at 10-10 in the 17th minute. While Manjeet and Meetu picked up raid points for the Steelers, Gulia kept scoring raid points from the other end as the scoreline read 12-12 at the end of the first half.

Sajin C tackled Meetu and Rohit Gulia caught Manjeet in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates inched ahead at 16-12. However, the Steelers tackled Gulia in the 27th minute and stayed in the game at 14-16.

Meetu tried to equalise the score for the Steelers, but Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh tackled him as the Pirates continued to stay in the lead at 17-15. However, Manjeet pulled off a Super Raid in the 33rd minute and helped his team level the scores at 19-19. Moments later, the Steelers inflicted an All Out and took the lead at 23-21.

Manjeet carried out another multi-point raid as the Haryana side attained a four-point lead at 25-21 in the 37th minute. The Steelers inflicted another All Out just before the final whistle and closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners of the Night:

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Manjeet (Haryana Steelers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Meetu (Haryana Steelers)

Moment of the Match - Manjeet (Haryana Steelers)

Tune In details (Saturday)

7:30 PM: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

8:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

9:30 PM: U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar