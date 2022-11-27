PKL: Bharat's Super 23 powers Bengaluru Bulls to comeback victory over Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bharat's scarcely believable 23 points, the most by a raider in a single game this season, were supported by Vikash Kandola's 10 as they took a valuable win.

Delhi's Naveen registered a mere two points in the first half, but around him everyone thrived. Ashu Malik and Vijay Malik ran riot through a porous Bulls defence racking up touch points with ease. At the other end, Amit Hooda and Vishal were exemplary in containing Bharat and Vikash Kandola - the defence chiefly responsible for the huge gap in points.

The team from the capital city registered its first ALL OUT of the evening within eight minutes to go into a 13-7 lead. The pattern continued and with five minutes left as they inflicted a second ALL OUT to surge into a 13-point lead. However, Bulls' Kandola pulled off a SUPER RAID on Sandeep Dhull, Vishal and Ravi Kumar just before halftime, but Delhi still held the lead at 25-16.

The Bulls raced out of the blocks in the second period and inflicted an ALL OUT of their own to cut down the lead to 27-18. At the key moments though Dabang kept the pressure on as they got their third ALL OUT of the evening to wrest back a 10 point lead.

The final five minutes were a frenzy of points, the Bulls' famed for their comebacks this season sticking true to form. Bharat, in particular, was sensational, picking up multiple points with almost every raid, and single-handedly destroying Delhi's lead.

The Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT with three minutes left to cut the lead down to three. From there the momentum shifted. With ninety seconds on the clock, the Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT to streak into a 51-46 lead, the first time they did so in the game. The Bulls held on to the lead for the rest of the game to take a valuable victory.

Award Winners of the Night:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Vikash Kandola (Bengaluru Bulls)

Moment of the Match - Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls)

PKL Matches on Monday (Nov. 27)

7:30 PM IST: U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors

8:30 PM IST: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Source: Media Release