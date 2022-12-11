PKL Eliminator 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Date, Time, Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction

The Bengaluru-based side sealed their playoff spot as the third-placed team with 74 points, while Delhi secured their spot in their final match to finish sixth with 63 points at the end of the league phase.

Both teams will pin their hopes on the raiding department led by the two of the top three raiders of the ongoing season. Bengaluru Bulls' Bharat has stepped up from being in shadows as a support raider with 257 raid points in 21 matches this season.

Dabang Delhi's captain Naveen Kumar as always has contributed in the raiding department with 246 raid points in 22 matches. Naveen Express is third on the list behind Bharat and the leader, Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers, who has scored 286 raid points in 22 matches.

Apart from Naveen, Delhi will hope all-rounder Vijay and Ashu Malik will provide assist to their star man with revival when he is off the mat. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will hope Neeraj Narwal if fit alongside the star raider Vikash Kandola and Sachin Narwal provide adequate assists for Bharat.

Saurabh Nandal and Vishal, the two defenders, who will be going head-to-head in this match are also in the top 5 list for most tackle points this season. Saurabh of the Bulls is third with 63 points from 22 matches, while Delhi's Vishal is fifth with 58 points in 21 matches.

The Delhi defence is made up of Amit Hooda, Vishal, Dipak, Krishan and the seasoned Sandeep Dhull, who have contributed to tackle points in flashes. The Bengaluru defence consists of Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh and Aman, who are often joined by the likes of Mayur Kadam.

In the two meetings between the two sides earlier this season, Bengaluru Bulls have done the double over Dabang Delhi KC in close encounters, beating them 47-43 in the first fixture and 52-49 in the reverse fixture.

In both the matches, Bharat was the star for Bengaluru Bulls as he ended the first match with 20 points on October 29 and the second with 23 points on November 27. For Delhi, Naveen was the best performer in the first match, having scored 16 points, while Vijay registered 14 points in the reverse fixture.

The winners of the eliminator 1 will face table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first semifinal of PKL 2022 on Thursday (December 15).

Now, let's take a look at the possible playing 7s and dream11 team for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022 Eliminator 1:

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL Head to Head Overall, the two sides have met 19 times in PKL history, with Delhi winning 9 times against Bengaluru, who have won 8 times, while two matches have ended in a tie. In the knock out stages, Delhi and Bengaluru have crossed pass twice in the semifinals in the last two seasons with Dagang Delhi coming out on top both the times. Bulls head into the eliminator contest with two defeats in their last 5 matches in PKL 9, while Delhi have won once, lost two times and tied twice in their last 5 outings before their eliminator clash. Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting 7s Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Starting 7: Amit Hooda, Vijay, Dipak, Ashu Malik, Vishal, Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Dhull Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting 7: Saurabh Nandal, Neeraj Narwal, Mahender Singh, Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Aman Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Best Pick My Dream11 Team: Amit Hooda (Defender - DEL), Aman (Defender - BLR), Dipak (Defender - DEL), Neeraj Narwal (All Rounder - BLR), Bharat (captain/Raider - BLR), Naveen Kumar (vice-captain/Raider - DEL), Vishal (Defender - DEL) Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi 2022 Eliminator Prediction The best defence on the night will win the match. Bengaluru Bulls, having won the two matches against Dabang Delhi already this season, will be the favourites. But the reigning champions will not want to give up so easily and that was seen in their previous two meetings with the Bulls. Plus, form and momentum makes this contest even despite the finishes on the points table. Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Eliminator 1 Details Start time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (December 13) Live Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar