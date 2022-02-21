PKL Eliminator 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls; Date, Time, Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction

In the second match of the playoff in the ongoing league, Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second Eliminator of PKL Season 8. Pune clinched the sixth position on the table with a last-day victory against playoff rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Eliminator phase.

Bulls, who finished 4th and 5th in the league respectively, are buoyed by the performance of their star raider Pawan Sehrawat. The Giants have the momentum in their favour with their defence finding form in the most crucial stage of the tournament but will face an inspired Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls started the season in red-hot form but suffered a poor run in the second half. In Gujarat, they face a team that had the exact opposite path to the playoffs. They had a slow start but won 7 out of their last 11 matches to make it to the eliminators. Gujarat's good run was powered by their experienced defence.

The likes of Girish Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar have impressed in the recent matches and will be looking to once again marshal the defence. The Giants rely on their defensive stability - if they don't leak points, they usually win.

Coach Manpreet Singh will know that the key to Gujarat's success will be stopping 'High-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat. The Bulls have a tendency to be over-reliant on their captain for the raid points and often struggle when he is not on the mat.

Luckily for the Bulls, their secondary raider Bharat has looked excellent in the second half of the season. His emergence as a brilliant all-rounder will also allow coach Randhir Singh to switch tactics easily - from playing the third raider Chandran Ranjit to defensive stability with all-rounder G.B. More.

Rakesh S was brilliant in Gujarat's win against U Mumba, and they will once again be hoping he can provide the magic in the attack. The teams had a 1-1 head-to-head in the league stages with the Bulls winning the first. Bengaluru's defence will need to be mistake-free to allow their raiders to do the work at the other end. The winner will play Dabang Delhi K.C. in the semi-finals.

Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Here are the Dream11 fantasy tips:

Gujarat Giants Starting 7: Ajay Kumar (raider), Sunil Kumar (defender), Parvesh Bhainswal (defender), Rakesh (raider), Mahendra Rajput (raider), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Girish Erknak (defender).

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (raider), Mayur Kadam (defender), Mahender Singh (defender), Bharat (raider), Chandran Ranjit (raider), Saurabh Nandal (defender), Aman (defender).

PKL Dream11 team: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajay Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Hadi Oshtorak, Mahender Singh, Aman.