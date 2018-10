PKL: Gujarat Fortunegiants notch up easy win over Puneri Paltan

ISL Points Table | ISL Results | ISL Fixtures

Sachin constantly created a nuisance for Pune as he inflicted an All Out in the dying moments to get his Super 10. Parvesh tried his best to help his team to make a comeback, but in vain. Ruturaj Koravi made the lives of Pune’s raiders tough with 4 out 6 successful tackles.

The match started with both teams analyzing the match cautiously through empty raids before Sachin got a touch point to make it 1-0 for Gujarat. Nitin Tomar made a great start for his team as well, as he got 2 points in his 3rd minute raid to make it 4-2 for Puneri Paltan. Rinku Narwal made an early mistake by letting Sachin out of his grabs but then made two great tackles on Ajay Kumar and Mahendra Rajput to redeem himself.

Garja Gujarat! 💪@Fortunegiants maintain their unbeaten run against @PuneriPaltan, who couldn't cross the finish line despite Nitin Tomar's record-breaking moment! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yeadQPFlIV — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 30, 2018

The 13th minute unsuccessful raid by Nitin Tomar triggered the downfall of Pune in the first half as the score read 8-10. His absence led to the team being All Out in the 15th minute even though Parvesh tried his best with a bonus point as they made a 6 point gap with 9-15 being the scoreline. The half saw both the teams having a 4 point gap with 12-16 in favour of Gujarat Fortunegiants being the score.

With a 4 point gap Puneri Paltan had to make change in their game plan but Gujarat made a counter plan for that as well, as they continued to increase the lead. Ruturaj Koravi made a great block on Monu from where the team pulled him back in the 23rd minute of the match from the midline. A similar effort was made by Pune on Mahendra Rajput in the 25th minute by Parvesh and Akshay Jadhav for a Super Tackle.

By the 34th minute, Pune had reduced the gap to 2 points with Rinku Narwal getting a great thigh hold on K. Prapanjan. This match also saw Nitin Tomar become the first raider to reach 100 raid points in Season 6 before getting injured in the 35th minute. Mahendra Rajput made a great Super Raid with his dangling leg crossing the midline in the lobby getting Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav and Rinku Narwal out of the equation for some time.

This restored the lead back for Gujarat to 6 points with score reading 23-29. Parvesh tried his best to become the super-sub for Pune but Sachin constantly bothered the defence to get a Super 10. The match ended with Gujarat winning the match 27-36.

