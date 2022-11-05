PKL: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: Maninder Singh's fabulous performance powers Warriors

Captain Maninder Singh led from the front for the Warriors with 20 points in the match.

Rakesh effected a few raids as the Gujarat Giants took the lead at 10-8 in the 9th minute. However, the Warriors inflicted an ALL OUT in the 12th minute and inched ahead at 14-12. Soon after, Captain Maninder Singh pulled off a SUPER RAID as the Bengal side took a massive lead at 21-14.

Thereafter, the Warriors extended their lead even further after Deepak Hooda tackled Parteek Dhaiya to inflict another ALL OUT on the Giants. Maninder kept picking up raid points as the Warriors ended the first half with their noses in front at 32-18.

The Giants showed more urgency in the second half, but the Warriors still held a comfortable lead at 33-21 in the 25th minute. However, Gujarat kept chipping away at the lead as they inflicted an ALL OUT in the 28th minute. The Giants tackled Maninder in the 32nd minute, but Bengal stayed in the lead at 37-31.

Moments later, the side from Gujarat inflicted another ALL OUT and were back in the game at 36-38. However, the Bengal side held their nerve in the last few minutes and ensured that they stayed in the lead till the end of the game.

Award Winners:

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Moment of the Match - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

