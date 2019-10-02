English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Record-breaker Pawan Sehrawat takes Bengaluru Bulls to play-offs

By
Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru, October 2: High-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat was once again the hero for Bengaluru Bulls as they beat home team Haryana Steelers 56-39 in a highly entertaining Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season seven match at Panchkula's Tau Devilal Sports Complex to seal the play-off spot.

The raider scored a record-shattering 39 points.

In the process, he broke Pardeep Narwal's previous record of 34 raid points in a match, three more than what the entire Steelers managed, as the defending champions made it to the play-offs with the result.

The half began with Bengaluru looking sharp but a series of clever raids by Haryana's Prashanth Kumar Rai meant the Steelers took control of the match.

Preview | Fantasy Tips

Vikas Kandola, playing in front of his home crowd, was instrumental in helping Steelers clinch an All-Out in the 8th minute of the match. But with the All-Out ended Haryana's dominance as Pawan Sehrawat invoked his best to single-handedly change the tie in Bulls' favour.

His jump over a defensive chain in the 9th minute set the tone for a first-half blitzkrieg, reminiscent of his heroics in season six finals, that saw the defending champions inflict two All-Outs (12th minute and 18th minute of the first half) on the Steelers. The 'High-Flyer' scored 18 raid points in the first half as the Bulls came back from trailing by 6 points to lead the match by 10 points at half-time (28-18).

Pawan continued his outstanding work in the second half, cruising to 26 raid points by the 10th minute of the second half. Unfortunately for him, Bulls' defence were having an off-day which meant Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikas Kandola kept picking up points for the Steelers to stay in the match.

Prashanth picked his Super 10 but there was no stopping Pawan as he helped the Bulls secure another All-Out with seven minutes remaining to open up an incredible 14-point lead.

The Bulls hit the 50-point mark with four minutes left in the game as the defence also took encouragement from Pawan's game to start influencing the match. The deflated Steelers couldn't find a way back as Pawan Sehrawat broke Pardeep Narwal's record of 34 raid points in a match with four minutes still left in the game. Bulls got another All-Out with under two minutes left as they wrapped up a victory.

Points Table | Fixtures | Results

Incredibly, Pawan finished the match on 39 points and was the only raider who scored points for the Bulls in what will for years be considered amongst the best raiding performances of all times.

With the Bulls securing a spot in the play-off, the last spot will now be closely fought between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans.

More BENGALURU BULLS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 297/9 (50.0) vs PAK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue