PKL 2019: Record-breaker Pawan Sehrawat takes Bengaluru Bulls to play-offs

The raider scored a record-shattering 39 points.

In the process, he broke Pardeep Narwal's previous record of 34 raid points in a match, three more than what the entire Steelers managed, as the defending champions made it to the play-offs with the result.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



The Hi-Flyer has flown past the Record-Breaker to pick up the record for the most points scored in a single #VIVOProKabaddi game!



Catch him in action:

📺: Star Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi #HARvBLR pic.twitter.com/bu6YodBI9Q — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 2, 2019

The half began with Bengaluru looking sharp but a series of clever raids by Haryana's Prashanth Kumar Rai meant the Steelers took control of the match.

Preview | Fantasy Tips

Vikas Kandola, playing in front of his home crowd, was instrumental in helping Steelers clinch an All-Out in the 8th minute of the match. But with the All-Out ended Haryana's dominance as Pawan Sehrawat invoked his best to single-handedly change the tie in Bulls' favour.

His jump over a defensive chain in the 9th minute set the tone for a first-half blitzkrieg, reminiscent of his heroics in season six finals, that saw the defending champions inflict two All-Outs (12th minute and 18th minute of the first half) on the Steelers. The 'High-Flyer' scored 18 raid points in the first half as the Bulls came back from trailing by 6 points to lead the match by 10 points at half-time (28-18).

Pawan continued his outstanding work in the second half, cruising to 26 raid points by the 10th minute of the second half. Unfortunately for him, Bulls' defence were having an off-day which meant Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikas Kandola kept picking up points for the Steelers to stay in the match.

Prashanth picked his Super 10 but there was no stopping Pawan as he helped the Bulls secure another All-Out with seven minutes remaining to open up an incredible 14-point lead.

The Bulls hit the 50-point mark with four minutes left in the game as the defence also took encouragement from Pawan's game to start influencing the match. The deflated Steelers couldn't find a way back as Pawan Sehrawat broke Pardeep Narwal's record of 34 raid points in a match with four minutes still left in the game. Bulls got another All-Out with under two minutes left as they wrapped up a victory.

Points Table | Fixtures | Results

Incredibly, Pawan finished the match on 39 points and was the only raider who scored points for the Bulls in what will for years be considered amongst the best raiding performances of all times.

It was the Pawan Sehrawat Show tonight in #HARvBLR, as the Hi-Flyer etched #VIVOProKabaddi history to power the Bulls towards a win and the Season 7⃣ Playoffs!



Keep watching LIVE action:

⏳: Every day, 7 PM

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/2CV5yZkCc1 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 2, 2019

With the Bulls securing a spot in the play-off, the last spot will now be closely fought between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans.