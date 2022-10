PKL: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi, Highlights: Narender stars in Thalaivas' second straight victory

Raider Narender picked up a mindboggling 24 points to help them register a massive victory.

The two teams came into the game in contrasting form. The Thalaivas had just ended their losing run in the league while Delhi were in a slump having lost three in a row. And from the start the script followed the form. Dabang's ploy to start with only two raiders backfired horribly when both Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar were tackled out, within the first five minutes.

The Thalaivas kept picking up points and inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game to surge into a 13-4 lead.

While Naveen, Ashu and Manjeet struggled with their raiding, Delhi's defending was abject, as they failed to register a single tackle point in the entire first half. The Thaliavas made hay every time they got a chance, registering two more ALL OUTS to go into the break leading at 32-11.

Despite the setback in the first half, the Delhi team rallied together and put in a much better half than before. Ashu and Ashish Narwal stepped up to the plate and registered multiple SUPER RAIDS in the second period. Delhi even managed to register two ALL OUTS of their own in the second half, to claw back at the massive lead.

Despite the strong fightback, the Thalaivas held on to their lead and closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners:

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Moment of the Match - Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

