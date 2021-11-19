Pre-PKL season: Haryana Steelers train with fitness club Tagda Raho

The training sessions focused on incorporating some basic movements with the traditional Indian club called Mudgar, which is mostly seen in traditional akharas, helping players with their grip strength, shoulder strength & mobility and helping them build rotational strength. All of which are very vital for the sport of Kabbadi.

The sessions also helped players understand the use of clubs with an added element of momentum and torque, helping players maintain healthy joints, good range of motion and develop some pretty intense levels of strength.

Raiding superstar of Haryana Steelers, Vikash Kandola said, "the training sessions with the team of Tagda Raho were great. Mudgar is our desi equipment normally used by Indian wrestlers for training in the village akharas. We learned some interesting strength building techniques which are very helpful in Kabaddi. We will continue to practice these new techniques with Mudgar for our upcoming season in December."

Equipment like the Mudgar, might be ancient in concept and design but find relevance in modern-day Strength and Conditioning programs and find application in different sports. These traditional pieces of equipment and movements are very much prevalent in the villages of Haryana, from where champions are born across different sports.

"The game of Kabbadi is very demanding and requires the athletes to keep up on so many fronts and it's great to see the Haryana Steelers incorporate these training methods to give their players an edge and also uphold the value of traditional Indian training", said Rishabh Malhotra, Founder, Tagda Raho.

Tagda Raho Sports was born at the peak of the pandemic last year. They are on a pursuit to reintroduce India and the world to traditional Indian Training equipment and programmes.

They have been fortunate enough to have already worked with the top strength and conditioning staff at the National Cricket Academy, BCCI, Bangalore, combat sports athletes and now Haryana Steelers.

It's great validation not just for us but also for traditional training systems of India evolving and finding relevance today.

Source: Media Release