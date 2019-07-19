Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

The match between Bengaluru and Patna will begin after the tournament opener between Telugu Titans and U Mumba.

Pawan Sehrawat, who was the top performer not just for his team but in the league in the previous season with 271 raid points, will once again be Bulls' biggest weapon. Sehrawat will be equally complemented by skipper Rohit Kumar in the raiding department.

Together, these two make a formidable raiding party. Mahender Singh, who scored 63 tackle points in the previous season, would be shouldering the responsibility in the defence. Young Amit Sheron and Ashish Kumar would be aiming to impress with their defensive skills.

Bengaluru Bulls: Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Vinod Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (Defender), Amit Sheoran (Defender), Ashish Kumar (all-rounder), Sanjay Shrestha (all-rounder).

The three-time champions Patna Pirates had a forgettable last season and they will be raring to get back to their dominating form in the new season. They were the highest point-scoring team of Season 5 but didn't quite click in the sixth season. Pardeep Narwal - the league's all-time leading raid-point-scorer with 858 raid points - will spearhead Patna's attack to get to the winning ways. Foreign recruits Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil have been brought in to assist the star raider.

Jaideep along with Jawahar Dagar, Vikas Jaglan and Hadi Oshtorak would be looking to challenge Bulls' raiders at bay.

Patna Pirates: Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kung Lee (R), Monu (R), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Jaideep (defender, left corner), Neeraj Kumar (defender, right corner).

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.