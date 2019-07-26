Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants register a resounding win against UP Yoddha

Rohit Gulia completed a Super 10 and led the raiding charge for Gujarat Fortunegiants. U.P. Yoddha's inexperienced defence had a night to forget as they scored just five tackle points. Monu Goyat also struggled to pick points and could muster just two tackle points and spent a lot of time off court. U.P. Yoddha have never beaten Gujarat Fortunegiants in the history of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League and their losing streak against the might Gujarat Fortunegiants continued.

Sachin Tanwar picked up a couple of raid points to give Gujarat Fortunegiants a 3-1 lead after three minutes. U.P. Yoddha clawed back to level the match at 4-4 after five minutes but after that it was all Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sachin who reached the 300-point landmark in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League made a two-point raid to further Gujarat's advantage. In the 11th minute Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted the first all out of the match with a lead of 12-5. Gujarat's defence did a fine job on Yoddha's star man Monu Goyat and kept him on the bench for almost 13 minutes in the first half. Goyat's absence was felt by U.P. Yoddha as they struggled to pick raid points. Take nothing away from Gujarat though as their defence comprising of one of the best covers in the league Parvesh Bhainswal. At the end of the first half, the score was 19-9 with Gujarat Fortunegiants in the lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants began the second half in a formidable fashion as they inflicted another all out in the 21st minute to lead 24-9. Parvesh Bhainswal immediately put the pressure back on Yoddha as he sent Monu Goyat back to the bench. Bhainswal was in superb form and showed immense strength and made three successive tackles to give Gujarat Fortunegiants a 31-13 lead after 30 minutes. Sonu Janglan who came on a substitute made a super raid in the last minute to complete Gujarat's dominance.

