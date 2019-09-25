Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 108: Patna Pirates Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates team news

Patna Pirates' story this season has revolved around individual performances more than team show and they will need to come together as a unit if they wish to end the season on positive note. Their playoffs contention looks bleak as they are currently placed ninth on the points table with a total of 39 points from seventeen matches.

The three-time champions have won just six out of 17 games, while lost 11 matches and securing one tie. But the last couple of matches have seen the Pirates turn their game around and they will hope to put on another match-winning knock for nothing but a win.

In the last five games, Patna have secured three wins, one tie and a loss. Needless to say the oustanding performer for the Pirates this season has been their captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal has led from the front garnering a whopping 224 raid points this season and he will be a threat to the Delhi defenders.

Neeraj Kumar has done his bit to hold up the defence for the Pirates, garnering 50 points this season. However, their defence needs to be stronger going ahead. Another top performer for the Pirates this season has been all rounder Hadi Oshtorak who has chipped in with 42 points. An all-round effort from the Patna Pirates can trouble any team on a good day.

Dabang Delhi team news

The Delhi team hold the edge as they have downed the Patna Pirates the first time they met this season and they will eye a repeat show. The Joginder Singh-led team in well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season.

Heading into Thursday's match the Delhi outfit have win thirteen out of seventeen matches. While they have lost just two matches, played a couple of draws. They have been a force to reckon with throughout the season, and raider Naveen Kumar has been at the forefront of it all.

The raider has picked up a total of 211 points and will be look to come up with another match-winning raid to help the team increase their stranglefold on top of the table.

The raider has been aptly supported by Ravinder Pahal, who has held up the Delhi defence, garnering a total of 48 tackle points. Captain Joginder Narwal has also performed well in the defence for his team with 43 tackle points. Another performer for the Delhi team has been all rounder Vijay with a total of 34 points.

Starting 7s:

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D).

My Dream11: Naveen Kumar (R), Pardeep Narwal (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Ravinder Pahal (D), Joginder Singh (D), Chandran Ranjit (R).